Watch: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt message for Swiss legend Roger Federer - 'For me, you will be greatest of all time'

Former India captain and batting great Virat Kohli on Thursday shared a heartfelt video for Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer, as the latter bid farewell to the sport last week. Federer had announced his retirement from the game earlier this month and played in his final match in the Laver Cup – a doubles game alongside long-time rival Rafael Nadal. In his video message, Kohli called Federer the “greatest of all time.”

"Hello Roger, it's a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories," Kohli said.

"I personally had the chance to meet you in Australian Open in 2018, something that I'll never ever forget in my life. One thing that stood out for me even watching you play, was the fact that so many people around the world, not just in the world of tennis got behind you, supporting you and that kind of unity I've never seen for any other individual athlete ever. That is something that cannot be created, that cannot be generated in anyway.

Kohli further wished Federer luck with his future endeavours.

“You had that special ability always. It was very evident when we watched you play and the aura you brought on court is unmatchable. And for me, you're always going to be the greatest of all time. I'm sure in the next phase of your life you're going to have as much fun and as much enjoyment as you did on the court. I wish you all the best and your family as well. Take care,” said the India batter.

Earlier, Kohli had also posted a picture of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in tears following the former's final match of his career. The former India captain wrote, “Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That's the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know what you've been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2. @rogerfederer @rafaelnadal."

