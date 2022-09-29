Watch: Raina rewinds clock with incredible catch in Road Safety World Series; Tendulkar's stunned reaction says it all

India Legends' star Suresh Raina turned back the clocks as he took an incredible catch during the semi-final match against Australia Legends on Wednesday. Raina, who was considered one of the best fielders during his playing days, took a brilliant catch at point as he dived towards his left to dismiss dangerous Aussie star Ben Dunk. This was the fifth wicket of Australia Legends innings but soon after the dismissal, rain played spoilsport as the match was postponed to the next day.

Dunk had been playing a dangerous innings, batting on 46 off 25 deliveries when Abhimanyu Mithun bowled a wide full-toss. On most occasions, it would have cleared the point region but this time, Dunk couldn't time it to perfection. Despite his mistimed shot, however, the ball had almost cleared Raina at point, had the fielder not put an extraordinary effort to catch the ball.

Watch:

Earlier, India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar had won the toss and invited Australia to bat first in the semi-final of the 2022 Road Safety World Series.

It was a strong start from the opening duo of Shane Watson (30) and Alex Doolan (35), as the duo forged a 60-run stand. Rahul Sharma gave India a first breakthrough with the wicket of Watson and Doolan soon perished on Yusuf Pathan's delivery.

Pathan picked another wicket as he dismissed Callum Ferguson, before Abhimanyu Mithun, too, struck twice with wickets of Nathan Reardon and Ben Dunk.

Australia will resume their innings on 136/5 in 17 overs later today after rain had stopped play on Wednesday.

The second semi-final will also be played later tonight as Sri Lanka Legends will meet West Indies Legends. The final will be played on October 2 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

