e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Cricket / Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: BBL Live Cricket Score, updates

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes: BBL Live Cricket Score, updates

BBL Live: Catch all the live score and updates from the match between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes.

cricket Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes(Twitter)
         

 

Melbourne Renegades have won the toss and have opted to field

Teams:

Melbourne Renegades Squad: Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper(w), Beau Webster, Will Sutherland, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian(c), Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Tom Cooper, Nathan McSweeney

Hobart Hurricanes Squad: Matthew Wade(c), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, David Miller, Ben McDermott(w), George Bailey, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Reed, Macalister Wright

Get Latest Cricket Updates , Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.
tags
top news
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
In open letter, JDU leader outs Nitish Kumar’s ‘confessions’ about BJP
In open letter, JDU leader outs Nitish Kumar’s ‘confessions’ about BJP
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury - Report
Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury - Report
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check price, full specs
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched in India: Check price, full specs
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news