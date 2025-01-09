Explore
    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ben Dwarshuis is out

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 9, 2025 4:57 PM IST
    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Ben Dwarshuis out on Peter Siddle bowling.Sydney Sixers at 130/7 after 18.2 overs
    Key Events
    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score, Match 28 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score :

    Melbourne Stars Innings Highlights :

    • Mandatory Power play (1-4): Melbourne Stars 27/2
    • Melbourne Stars 50/3 in 7.2 overs
    • Drinks: Melbourne Stars 60/4 in 9.3 overs
    • G Maxwell dropped on 1 by K Patterson in 10.3 overs
    • Melbourne Stars 103/4 in 13.1 overs
    • Power play 2 (13-14): Melbourne Stars 113/4 (33 runs)
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 26 balls between B Webster (19) and G Maxwell (30)
    • G Maxwell T20 fifty: 51 runs in 26 balls (5x4) (3x6)
    • B Webster dropped on 44 by J Vince in 17.5 overs
    • Melbourne Stars 150/5 in 19.1 overs
    • Referral 1 (19.2 ovs): Sydney Sixers against G Maxwell (LBW) Unsuccessful (MS: 1, SS : 0)
    • Innings Break: Melbourne Stars 156/5 in 20.0 overs

    Sydney Sixers Innings Highlights :

    • Mandatory Power play (1-4): Sydney Sixers 27/1
    • Referral 1 (4.3 ovs): Melbourne Stars against J Vince (LBW) Unsuccessful (MS: 1, SS : 1) (Retained)
    • Sydney Sixers 52/1 in 7.5 overs
    • Referral 2 (8.4 ovs): Melbourne Stars against K Patterson (LBW) Successful (MS: 1, SS : 1)
    • Drinks: Sydney Sixers 71/2 in 10.0 overs
    • J Vince dropped on 36 by B Duckett in 10.4 overs
    • J Vince T20 fifty: 53 runs in 42 balls (6x4)
    • Power play 2 (14-15): Sydney Sixers 101/5 (11 runs, 3 wicket)
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 9, 2025 5:02 PM IST

    Jan 9, 2025 4:59 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers at 129/6 after 18 overs

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score:
    Sydney Sixers
    Hayden Kerr 18 (12)
    Ben Dwarshuis 4 (5)
    Melbourne Stars
    Marcus Stoinis 2/30 (4)

    Jan 9, 2025 4:58 PM IST

    Jan 9, 2025 4:58 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers at 117/6 after 17 overs

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score:
    Sydney Sixers
    Ben Dwarshuis 2 (3)
    Hayden Kerr 8 (8)
    Melbourne Stars
    Usama Mir 2/19 (4)

    Jan 9, 2025 4:58 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Jack Edwards is out and Sydney Sixers at 112/6 after 16.1 overs

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Floated around leg, Jack Edwards looks to nudge this around leg but closes the bat face early. The ball goes off the outside edge and to the right of Mir on his follow-through. Usama sives sideways and claims to have taken this cleanly. The umpire sends this upstairs and the after several replays he comes to a decision that the fingers were underneath the ball and Jack Edwards has to head back to the dug out. It did not look convincing though.

    Jan 9, 2025 4:58 PM IST

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: Sydney Sixers at 112/5 after 16 overs

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score:
    Sydney Sixers
    Jack Edwards 9 (4)
    Hayden Kerr 6 (6)
    Melbourne Stars
    Beau Webster 0/26 (3)

    Jan 9, 2025 4:58 PM IST

    Jan 9, 2025 4:57 PM IST

    Jan 9, 2025 4:57 PM IST

    Jan 9, 2025 4:57 PM IST

    Jan 9, 2025 4:57 PM IST

    Jan 9, 2025 4:57 PM IST

    Jan 9, 2025 4:57 PM IST

    Jan 9, 2025 4:57 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 28 of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Details
    Match 28 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

