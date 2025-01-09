Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ben Dwarshuis is out
- 7 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Ben Dwarshuis is out and Sydney Sixers at 130/7 after 18.2 overs
- 10 Mins agoSydney Sixers at 129/6 after 18 overs
- 11 Mins agoHayden Kerr smashed a Six on Marcus Stoinis bowling . Sydney Sixers at 124/6 after 17.2 overs
- 11 Mins agoSydney Sixers at 117/6 after 17 overs
- 11 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Jack Edwards is out and Sydney Sixers at 112/6 after 16.1 overs
- 11 Mins agoSydney Sixers at 112/5 after 16 overs
- 12 Mins agoJack Edwards smashed a Six on Beau Webster bowling . Sydney Sixers at 111/5 after 15.5 overs
- 12 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 28 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Melbourne Stars Innings Highlights :
- Mandatory Power play (1-4): Melbourne Stars 27/2
- Melbourne Stars 50/3 in 7.2 overs
- Drinks: Melbourne Stars 60/4 in 9.3 overs
- G Maxwell dropped on 1 by K Patterson in 10.3 overs
- Melbourne Stars 103/4 in 13.1 overs
- Power play 2 (13-14): Melbourne Stars 113/4 (33 runs)
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 26 balls between B Webster (19) and G Maxwell (30)
- G Maxwell T20 fifty: 51 runs in 26 balls (5x4) (3x6)
- B Webster dropped on 44 by J Vince in 17.5 overs
- Melbourne Stars 150/5 in 19.1 overs
- Referral 1 (19.2 ovs): Sydney Sixers against G Maxwell (LBW) Unsuccessful (MS: 1, SS : 0)
- Innings Break: Melbourne Stars 156/5 in 20.0 overs
Sydney Sixers Innings Highlights :
- Mandatory Power play (1-4): Sydney Sixers 27/1
- Referral 1 (4.3 ovs): Melbourne Stars against J Vince (LBW) Unsuccessful (MS: 1, SS : 1) (Retained)
- Sydney Sixers 52/1 in 7.5 overs
- Referral 2 (8.4 ovs): Melbourne Stars against K Patterson (LBW) Successful (MS: 1, SS : 1)
- Drinks: Sydney Sixers 71/2 in 10.0 overs
- J Vince dropped on 36 by B Duckett in 10.4 overs
- J Vince T20 fifty: 53 runs in 42 balls (6x4)
- Power play 2 (14-15): Sydney Sixers 101/5 (11 runs, 3 wicket)
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Live Score: OUT! Siddle created another opportunity and Ben Dwarshuis finds the talent fielder out of all in Beau Webster at deep mid-wicket.
BBL 2025 Most Runs and Most Wickets
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 28 of Big Bash League, 2024/25
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Match Details
Match 28 of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers to be held at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.