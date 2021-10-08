Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Memes galore on Twitter after Ishan Kishan makes mockery of SRH bowlers with fastest fifty of IPL 2021
Memes galore on Twitter after Ishan Kishan makes mockery of SRH bowlers with fastest fifty of IPL 2021

Kishan got to his fifty off just 16 balls, bettering his teammates Keiron Pollard and Hardik Pandya - both of them had slammed 17-ball fifties this year - in what turned out to be one of the most entertaining knocks of the 14th edition of IPL.
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL 2021 match in Abu Dhabi(BCCI/IPL)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 08:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Twitter was flooded with memes after Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan slammed the fastest fifty of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to give MI a rollicking start in their must-win IPL 2021 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Kishan got to his fifty off just 16 balls, bettering his teammates Keiron Pollard and Hardik Pandya - both of them had slammed 17-ball fifties this year - in what turned out to be one of the most entertaining knocks of the 14th edition of IPL. 

Kishan looked well set to perhaps achieve the second-fastest hundred in the history of IPL, when he was stopped on his tracks by young Umran Malik. The SRH young tearaway quick banged it in short outside off stump and got some extra bounce. Kishan, who has having a go at literally everything went for an upper cut but an outside edge to keeper Wriddhiman Saha. 

SRH vs MI live score

Kishan fell after hitting 84 off just 32 balls with a strike rate of 262. He hit four sixes and 11 fours in his scintillating knock. 

Here is how Twitter reacted to Ishan Kishan's blistering innings against SRH

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Speaking at the toss, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We are going to bat first, no choice (smiles). The numbers are pretty scary, but we are going to give it all. Let's hope we can come out and do what we love to do. It's important to enjoy the game as well. It's been an on and off season for us. This is a great opportunity for us to do something that's never been done. Two changes. Getting Krunal back and Piyush Chawla back. No Tiwary and Jayant Yadav."

SRH stand-in captain Manish Pandey said: "My first game as IPL captain. Last-minute call. Kane had a niggle on his elbow, Bhuvi has a niggle too. We would have batted first too. We will look to bowl first and look to give Mumbai little chance. I know they are going to come all guns blazing but we are ready."

Mumbai Indians will have to win by 171 runs to displace KKR from the fourth spot in the points table and qualify for the playoffs.

 

