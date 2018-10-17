MeToo allegations: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri goes on leave to prepare response

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has gone on leave days after being asked to explain the sexual harassment allegations levied against him by an anonymous woman.

The allegations, which were posted on Twitter, had forced the Committee of Administrators to ask Johri to provide an explanation. However, it is now believed that Johri has gone on this leave to prepare his statement to present it to the Committee of Administrators.

Following these allegations, he was also asked to pull out of the ICC meet in Singapore. The CoA also turned down his request for more time to explain the charges levied against him.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior board official said that while it is a step in the positive direction that the CoA refused to hand Johri further time to provide an explanation against the allegation of sexual harassment, the BCCI CEO should have ideally been suspended pending enquiry.

“If an Indian cricketer’s central contract was put on hold pending enquiry because of allegations which amounted to adultery and domestic violence, the same protocol should have seen the CEO being asked to stay away from the board office till he submits his explanation and the matter is closed,” he said.

Speaking about the issue, CoA chief Vinod Rai said: “Rahul had sought 14 days for a detailed explanation as he said that he is working with his legal team and since he was also to attend ICC meeting from October 16-19 in Singapore,” Rai said. “But I clearly told Rahul that I cannot let this issue simmer for 14 days as the BCCI office will be affected by it. Since he wants to sit with his lawyers now, I allowed him exemption from ICC meeting.”

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 09:25 IST