Wednesday, Oct 22, 2025
MI gear up for 'life after Rohit Sharma', knock on SRH’s door for their prodigal son but face competition: Report

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 04:53 pm IST

Mumbai Indians aren't the only side who have shown interest in the SRH player. KKR and RR have also knocked on their door

Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is in June 2024, after leading India to a World Cup win in Barbados. Eleven months later, he made a shock exit from Test cricket. Though he remains active in ODIs and is currently part of the series against Australia, speculation is rife that his international career could be winding down. Rumours are likely to intensify during the IPL, and the Mumbai Indians want to be ready.

Rohit Sharma has appeared in 272 IPL matches(AFP)
Rohit Sharma has appeared in 272 IPL matches(AFP)

According to a report in The Times of India, the former champions have knocked on the door of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the auction for the 2026 edition of the IPL, seeking to re-sign their prodigal son, Ishan Kishan. While they have approached Hyderabad, nothing has materialised yet.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli soaring higher than anyone, Rohit Sharma down in the dumps: The Adelaide rollercoaster for India legends

Ishan was released by the Mumbai Indians after IPL 2024. And while they expected to get him back at the auction, Hyderabad picked him up for 11.25 crore at the auction last year. Mumbai signed South Africa's Ryan Rickleton in his stead, who proved to be a good addition at the top of the order. However, bringing back Ishan would allow management to play another overseas option down the order. The report further highlighted that Ishan's return would allow Mumbai to get ready for "life after Rohit".

It read: “The former India and MI skipper is 38 right now and clearly doesn't have a lot of IPL years left in him too. MI have always had an eye on the future, and Kishan is someone, they have invested immensely in the past and at present he fits the bill for the Mumbai-based franchise.”

However, Mumbai aren't the only side who have shown interest in signing Ishan. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have also knocked on SRH's door for a potential trade/all-cash deal. The report revealed that, as of now, there has been no development on this, and that SRH are apparently reluctant to release Ishan. However, much will depend on the player as well.

News / Cricket News / MI gear up for 'life after Rohit Sharma', knock on SRH’s door for their prodigal son but face competition: Report
