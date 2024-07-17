MI New York vs Washington Freedom Live Score: Match 14 of Major League Cricket, 2024 to start at 06:00 AM

Explore
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
New Delhi 31oC
    Live

    July 17, 2024 5:04 AM IST
    Venue : Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas

    MI New York squad -
    Dewald Brevis, Heath Richards, Steven Taylor, Sunny Patel, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Romario Shepherd, Ruben Clinton, Monank Patel, Nicholas Pooran, Shayan Jahangir, Anrich Nortje, Ehsan Adil, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Rashid Khan, Rushil Ugarkar, Trent Boult
    Washington Freedom squad -
    Mukhtar Ahmed, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Maxwell, Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Obus Pienaar, Rachin Ravindra, Andries Gous, Lahiru Milantha, Akhilesh Reddy, Amila Aponso, Andrew Tye, Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Yasir Mohammad

    July 17, 2024 5:04 AM IST

    MI New York vs Washington Freedom Match Details
    Match 14 of Major League Cricket, 2024 between MI New York and Washington Freedom to be held at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

