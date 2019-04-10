MI Predicted XI against KXIP: Mumbai Indians predicted XI vs Kings XI Punjab - Lasith Malinga returns

Mumbai Indians will look to continue their fine recent form when they take on Kings XI Punjab in a mouth-watering Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After beating Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last two encounters, fifth-placed MI will be high on confidence when they take on KXIP, who are placed third on the IPL points table.

Mumbai are likely to stick with their first choice openers Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma. However, that can change after Rohit was injured during practice. The MI skipper was working out in the outfield when he was seen collapsing to the ground, clutching his right thigh.

De Kock’s only half-century of the season came against the same opposition and that could tip the scale in his favour despite Evin Lewis waiting in the wings.

Suryakumar Yadav hasn’t reached the heights of last season yet but his presence in the middle-order balances the team. Ishan Kishan looked a bit rusty in the last match but that was his first game of the season so he should be forgiven for it and should retain his place ahead of Yuvraj Singh.

Kieron Pollard turned back the clock in stunning style against SRH and it was timely reminder for those who though his time in MI’s middle-order was running out quickly.

Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal are automatic starters in the team and Rahul Chahar’s excellent show with the ball against Hyderabad mean all three will retain their respective places in the side.

Jasprit Bumrah will once again lead Mumbai’s bowling attack and he will be aided by Alzarri Joseph, who scalped the best bowling figures in history of IPL on his debut. Lasith Malinga is available again and he is likely to replace Jason Behrendoff in the MI playing XI.

Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

