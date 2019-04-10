CSK vs KKR: How playing Table Tennis with MS Dhoni helped Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar was the top performer for Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday as he guided his team to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2019. He returned with figures of 3/20 as CSK claimed the top spot in the points table. The fast bowler was quite impressive and he was instrumental in taking quick wickets for his team.

Chahar revealed the secret behind his success and said how skipper MS Dhoni helped him.

“I think I knew we are going to play a lot of games at Chennai. So, I worked on my slower ball and yorkers. I spend a lot of time in the dressing room with MS while playing TT and I have got to learn a lot from him. With Bravo injured, I have got the opportunity to bowl at the death,” Chahar said at the post-match presentation.

Chahar also agreed with his captain MS Dhoni that the team needs a better pitch at home despite winning all their games here so far.

Dhoni criticised the Chepauk pitch after registering a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday, terming it as “low scoring”.

And Chahar, who returned with impressive figures of 3 for 20 against KKR, blamed the nature of the wicket on hot and humid weather conditions.

“I’m happy I performed well, but obviously we’re looking for a better wicket,” Chahar told reporters at the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

“Nobody wants this type of a wicket. It is because of the soil and heat. It’s too hot here and the pitch curators are doing their best job to give us a good track. But, at the end of the day you can’t help it,” he added.

Dhoni, while speaking at the presentation ceremony had earlier said “we don’t want play on wickets like these” after CSK won another low-scoring game at Chepauk.

Chahar said he had received a lot of messages after Dhoni apparently got angry at him for bowling two waist-high full tosses in the final stages of the game against Kings XI Punjab on April 6.

“I have got thousands of messages asking the same question. I think he (Dhoni) was angry. If I were the captain I would have also got angry. 39 runs runs suddenly became 31 runs off 12 balls. He was angry on the selection of the ball. The selection of the ball was not good,” he said with a smile.

