CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni shows off lightning quick stumping skills as Shubman Gill becomes latest victim - Watch

MS Dhoni is well known for his lightning fast reflexes behind the stumps and over the years, a lot of batsmen have fallen victim of his glove work. Dhoni’s brilliance was in full flow once again in the IPL 2019 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday as Shubman Gill became his latest victim.

In the 11th over of the match, Gill tried to flick the first ball from Imran Tahir with a big stride. However, the youngster was beaten by the googly and Dhoni was able to complete yet another super-fast stumping.

All-round Chennai Super Kings made short work of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thrashing them by seven wickets in a lopsided Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter in Chennai.

The victory saw the defending champions replace KKR at the top of the eight-team points table with 10 points from six matches. KKR, meanwhile, dropped down to second spot, having eight points from six outings.

After being asked to bat first by home team skipper M.S. Dhoni, the visitors managed just 108/9, riding Andre Russell’s unbeaten yet uncharacteristic 44-ball 50.

Deepak Chahar (3/20) scalped three wickets and was well supported by veteran spinners Harbhajan Singh (2/15) and Imran Tahir (2/21).

Chasing a paltry 109 for victory, Chennai were never in trouble as South Africa captain Faf du Plessis carried his bat with an unbeaten 43 off 45 balls, his innings studded with three fours.

