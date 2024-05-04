MI told to 'rest' Jasprit Bumrah as playoff chances turn bleaker after latest loss to KKR: 'Will be better for India'

Mumbai Indians' poor run in the IPL continues. On Friday, the side squandered another opportunity as it failed in a modest 170-run chase, conceding a 24-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. The fact that it was KKR's first win at the Wankhede Stadium in 12 years sums up the season for Hardik Pandya's men so far. After 11 games, the side has won just three and is on the brink of elimination. Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in action during IPL 2024(AP)

As usual, Jasprit Bumrah was the top performer for MI despite the loss, as he picked three wickets, conceding only 18 runs off his 3.5 overs. Despite bowling the Knight Riders out on 169, the batting unit failed to step up, as no one bar Suryakumar Yadav (56) looked assured at the crease. Additionally, the late arrivals of Hardik Pandya and Tim David – at No.7 and 8, respectively – also left many scratching their heads.

As MI are all but out of contention in the race for playoffs, former India opener Wasim Jaffer had a suggestion for Hardik and the MI team management. With the T20 World Cup approaching in less than a month's time, Jaffer wants the side to rest Jasprit Bumrah once the qualification chances become mathematically impossible.

“Yes. If after one match, if it is confirmed that they can't proceed to the playoffs, resting Bumrah will actually be better in India,” Jaffer said when asked to comment on the suggestion.

Bumrah is currently the highest wicket-taker in the league this year, with 17 dismissals in 11 matches. More impressive is his economy rate; in a season where teams are breaching 200 with relative ease, Bumrah has conceded at only 6.45, further putting to perspective how other MI bowlers, as well as the side's batting lineup, failed to complement the star pacer.

Bumrah remains key to India's chances at the T20 World Cup and will spearhead the pace unit that includes Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

MI's remaining games

While the chances of qualification look bleak, it doesn't help that Mumbai Indians' remaining matches are against teams sitting in the top four spots. While the side next faces the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad, it will have a rematch with KKR before finishing the group stage against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants.

All three sides have defeated MI earlier in this season.