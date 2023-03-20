WPL 2023, MI vs DC Live score: League leaders Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in top-of-the-table clash
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals live score, WPL 2023 MI vs DC latest scorecard updates: Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals, in Navi Mumbai. Follow here live score and latest updates of MI vs DC.
MI vs DC Live Score WPL 2023 Latest Updates: In a top-of-the-table clash, leaders Mumbai Indians face second-placed Delhi Capitals in Match 18 of WPL 2023, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Having already confirmed their playoff spot, MI have won five games and lost one this season. Meanwhile, DC have also confirmed their playoff spot, and are now competing to finish in pole position in the league phase. Both sides faced each other in Match 7, with MI winning by eight wickets. Chasing a target of 106 runs, MI reached 109/2 in 15 overs, with Tastika Bhatia smacking 41 runs off 32 balls. Initially, DC were bowled out for 105 in 18 overs, with Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque and Hayley Matthews bagging three-wicket hauls respectively.
Mar 20, 2023 05:57 PM IST
MI vs DC Live Score WPL 2023: Meg Lanning after DC's defeat vs GG
After DC's loss vs GG in their previous game, Delhi captain Lanning said, "We didn't play to our potential tonight. Our bowlers did an excellent job and I think they were 20-25 short. We didn't take that many wickets but we contained them quite well."
Mar 20, 2023 05:56 PM IST
MI vs DC Live Score WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews after MI's win vs UPW
After MI's win vs UPW, Matthews praised her team's bowlers. She said, "I think our bowlers did a fantastic job. Anytime you get 127 or so, it is a hard job to defend but our bowlers did really well to take the game to the last over."
Mar 20, 2023 05:41 PM IST
MI vs DC Live Score WPL 2023: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Pooja Vastrakar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
Mar 20, 2023 05:40 PM IST
MI vs DC Live Score WPL 2023: Hello and good evening everyone!
Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's 2nd WPL 2023 match, as MI take on DC in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned folks, for some exciting cricket tonight!