'MI won't be anywhere near IPL 2023 finals…': Australia great's scathing criticism after Rohit Sharma and Co' lose

Mumbai Indians crashed to a heavy defeat in their IPL 2023 opener, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Bengaluru by eight wickets on Sunday. Chasing a target of 172 runs, RCB raced to 172/2 in 16.2 overs, with Virat Kohli smacking an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 49 balls. In a disappointing outing for MI bowlers, Arshad Khan and Cameron Green bagged a dismissal each. Initially, Rohit Sharma and Co. managed to post 171/7 in 20 overs, with Tilak Varma clobbering an unbeaten knock of 84 runs off 46 balls which went in vain. Meanwhile, Karn Sharma scalped two wickets for RCB. MI lost to RCB in their IPL 2023 opener.(AP)

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Australia legend Tom Moody questioned MI's squad and felt that the playing XI consisted of 'too many holes'. "I'm concerned (for MI) because I sort of called it before the start of the IPL that I didn't think they'd be anywhere near the finals. I just feel there are too many holes amongst their team and I don't think they've got a balance in their squad either. They don't have the domestic bowling depth and the international bowling depth", he said.

MI have talented overseas recruits like Cameron Green, Tim David, Tristian Stubbs, and Dewald Brevis but they are still very young at this level. Moody, who worked as the head coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past, felt the MI squad lacked depth and experienced. Notably, lack of experience and depth were deemed as they main reasons when MI, the IPL's most successful team with five titles, finished last in the 10-team tournament for the first time ever.

"They don't have balance with their overseas players either. They've got a lot of power-hitters and young power-hitters in Brevis, Stubbs and David. Three of them are taking up the eight slots that you're given. That doesn't make sense to me. You can see tonight just with RCB how important experience is. Where is the experience in that squad?" Moody wondered.

For their next match, MI face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, in Mumbai and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. CSK will also have similar ambitions, having lost in the IPL 2023 season opener vs Gujarat Titans. All eyes will be on openers Rohit and Ishan Kishan, who faltered vs RCB. Rohit was dismissed for one off 10 balls and Kishan went away for 10 runs off 13 deliveries.

