Michael Clarke used Botox, fillers worth '2000 AUD every 3 months' to look young? Ex-Australia captain reacts to claims

Michael Clarke's reported 'young looks' has taken the internet by storm. The former Australia captain, 42, appeared during a PSL match as part of the broadcasting team, looking as youthful as he did in his 30s. Clarke has been in news over the last one year for his activities off the field – first for his public brawl with girlfriend Jade Yarborough last year, which led to his termination from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and now his 'looks'. Notice anything in Michael Clarke's recent look on the right? (Erin Holland-Instagram)

The reports gained further momentum when, Dr Naomi McCullum, founder of The Manse, a non-surgical cosmetic company, strongly felt that there was something more to Clarke's face than just natural progression with age. By McCullum's admission, which stems from her years of experience, Clarke must have spent around 'USD 2000 every three months' to reform his looks.

"Michael's eye area is quite different in recent pictures. The brows are higher and his upper eyelids are further away from his upper lash line. These things may be due to Botox or surgery or cosmetic treatments combined with ageing. There seems to be repositioning of the fat in his face from ageing. His face looks fuller in general, and this may be due to age related changes, fillers or weight changes or a combination of these things," she told The Daily Mail.

Clarke's response

But Clarke, in response, outrightly dismissed the allegations. "That accusation is 100 percent false," the DM quoted the former Australia captain as saying.

Clarke's looks have previously been outlined by some users on X, but it's the first time that it's kind of blown out of proportion with a surgeon herself chipping in with her inputs. A few years ago, Clarke had responded to an Instagram user, who called him old, before he acknowledged the 'truth'. "Very true," he had said before adding a tears-of-laughter emoji. His comments section also carried 'mid-life crisis' and 'Going a bit grey, Pup' remarks.