Watch: Ex-Australia cricketer panics, hastily apologizes on-air after calling Lahore pitch 'flat' amid PCB 'directive'

Pakistan are taking on Australia in the third and final Test of the series in Lahore. The first two Tests ended in draws with the first game in Rawalpindi drawing significant controversy for the dull nature of the pitch. The second Test in Karachi saw a valiant effort from the Pakistan batting lineup in the final innings, as they batted across two days to salvage a draw and keep their chances alive for a series win.

In the final match in Lahore, the surface is tilted more in the batter's favor as well. Australia, batting first, put on 391 on the board before Pakistan ended the proceedings on Day 2 at 90/1 in 39 overs.

During the closing session of the second day of the Test, however, former Australia fast bowler Michael Kasprowicz had an awkward moment on air concerning the pitch condition in Lahore. The incident came roughly after reports suggested that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja had issued a directive for commentators to not discuss the flatness of the surfaces throughout the Test series.

Kasprowicz, while discussing the variations from the bowlers on the surface, called the pitch “flat” before apologizing hastily. The Australian fast bowler then described the surfaces as “beautiful batting strips.”

Watch:

Have a listen to Michael Kasprowicz go into full panic mode once he realizes he?s called the pitches ?flat? despite the PCB giving a directive to the commentators not to mention how flat they are? #PAKvAUS https://t.co/8Li0CsDRz3 pic.twitter.com/SUXn9N2q9v — Darren Murphy 🏏 (@MrDMurphy) March 22, 2022

“It's important, isn't it. We talk about the spinners, the variations, the speed is certainly one of those things. But also for the fast bowlers, and certainly Mitchell Starc's speeds have been very consistent here at 140. But I think, the key also, on these flat wickets -- sorry, on these good batting strips, beautiful batting strips..” Kasprowicz remarked.

Earlier, Usman Khawaja top-scored with 91 while Steven Smith, Cameron Green and Alex Carey slammed half-centuries to take Australia's score to 391 in the first innings. For Pakistan, Abdullah Shafique (45*) and Azhar Ali (30*) remained unbeaten at the end of the day. Australia captain Pat Cummins took the sole wicket of Imam-ul-Haq (11).