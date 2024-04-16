Michael Slater, ex-Australia opener, collapses in front of judge after being denied bail on more than a dozen charges

Former Australia opener Michael Slater collapsed to the floor at Maroochydore Magistrates Court, about an hour north of Brisbane in Queensland state and had to be helped up by security staff when Magistrate Raelene Ellis denied his bail application on Tuesday., reported The Australian Broadcasting Corp. File image of Michael Slater(Getty Images)

Slater was charged with unlawful stalking or intimidation, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.

Among the allegations against him, police said Slater sent unwanted text messages and made intimidating phone calls over the last six months.

He is due to appear in court again at the end of May.

The court heard Slater has mental health conditions that can result in "impulsive and reckless" behaviour, ABC News reported.

The 54-year-old was arrested Friday for the alleged offences between December 5 and April 12, and on 10 counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Slater made his debut for Australia in 1993 and played 73 test matches, scoring 5,312 runs at an average of almost 43. He also played 42 limited-overs internationals before retiring from professional cricket in 2004 and launching a lengthy career in television commentary.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance in the same court on May 31. In 2022, Slater had charges of domestic violence dismissed on mental health grounds in a Sydney local court, but was ordered to undergo a 12-month treatment plan under the care of a doctor.

The ABC reported at the time that the court was told Slater had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, alcohol addiction, borderline personality disorder and ADHD.

(With agency inputs)