Michael Vaughan goes unfiltered, calls Shan Masood's team the 'worst Pakistan side' he could remember

England recorded a historic win over Pakistan in the first match of their tour in Multan, as their record-breaking first innings effort of 823 runs left their hosts floundering and ultimately forcing a loss by an innings and 47 runs. England's wicketkeeper Jamie Smith (L) takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Saud Shakeel (R).(AFP)

While both criticism for Pakistan and praise for England’s batting effort have come in from all corners of the cricketing world, former England captain Michael Vaughan didn’t bite back his words as he made his feelings clear about the nature of Pakistan’s loss.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Vaughan was quick to point out his disappointment with the performance Pakistan provided for much of the match, despite putting on 556 in their own first innings. “This is the worst Pakistan side I can remember,” wrote the former skipper of England.

However, Vaughan did credit England’s batting performance. “But to make 823 for seven at 5.5 runs an over, while taking few risks and looking in total control, is very special,” wrote Vaughan. Joe Root scored 262, his highest score in Test cricket, while Harry Brook racked up a terrific triple century.

‘The most impressive thing…’

Vaughan also gave plenty of credit to the bowling performance that bowled out Pakistan to produce a result on a very flat wicket in Multan. “The most impressive thing for me was the way the bowling attack combined. You could tell what everyone's role was. And they stuck to their task gallantly and were right up for the challenge, which is exactly what Brendon McCullum wants to see.”

England ended up winning the first Test with time to spare, as Pakistan’s batting capitulated in the third innings, with the team finishing all-out for 220 runs on what had looked to be a batting paradise. Pakistan have now slid to six successive losses in Test cricket, with more and more pressure being heaped on captain Shan Masood at the start of his captaincy tenure.

Pakistan management have already hit the panic button in response, with Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi dropped ahead of the second Test in a big call made by the leadership.

The teams will return to action with Pakistan in desperate need of a win, as the second Test commences in Multan on October 15.