Michael Vaughan pokes fun at Australia with sarcastic Tweet

Former England captain Michael Vaughan loves to ruffle few feathers on Twitter as he never really does mince his words while putting out a Tweet.

The England-Australia rivalry is well documented and Vaughan never misses out an opportunity to poke fun at the Australians. Saturday, November 17 was one such opportunity for the Yorkshireman. It was not a very good day for Australian cricket as first the men’s team were gunned down by South Africa in a curtailed T20I match and then the women’s team were shunted away by the Indian eves. This was enough for Vaughan to make merry on social media.

“Always worth a beer when 2 Australian Cricket teams Lose on the same day .... !!!!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Aaron Finch-led Australian side were smashed aside by Faf du Plessis’ South Africa at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. South Africa batted first and posted 108 in 10 overs. However, the hosts never got going in the chase and could manage 87 runs in the chase.

Later in the day, the Australian women’s team took on Harmanpreet Kaur’s India and even this match proved to be a one-sided affair. India batted first and posted 167 and target which the Australians could not achieve as they surrendered the match by 48 runs.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 09:14 IST