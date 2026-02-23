Michael Vaughan tears into Team India call, demands answers for Sundar over Axar pick: Want to know who that person was

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Indian team management following their 76-run defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad in the Super 8 clash. Vaughan demanded accountability for what he described as a baffling selection call, India opting for Washington Sundar over Axar Patel. Washington Sundar walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by South Africa's Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Corbin Bosch (REUTERS)

For the second straight match in Ahmedabad, his home ground, Axar, India’s vice-captain, was left out of the playing XI. The previous instance came in the group-stage fixture against the Netherlands, where he was rested. However, it was widely expected that the spin-bowling all-rounder would return for the crucial Super 8 clash against South Africa. Instead, India retained Sundar in the XI. Even if the change may not have altered the final outcome, the selection call became a major talking point in post-match discussions.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Vaughan did not hold back, questioning the decision-making process and demanding to know who signed off on the move.

“There are so many in the backroom. There are so many analysts, there are so many scientists — too many brains — and sometimes the brains overcomplicate life. When you’ve been winning, playing well, and Axar has been doing great…” Vaughan said.

“I want to know the person who was around that board meeting and went, ‘I think we should play Washington Sundar.’”

Earlier in the day, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate defended the decision, explaining that it was a tactical call. The right-arm off-spinner was preferred to counter South Africa’s left-handers — Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and David Miller.

“I don’t think it’s as straightforward as that,” ten Doeschate said. “In our analysis, we felt the biggest threats were going to be Quinton, Rickelton and Miller. When you can only pick one of the two options, we leaned towards someone who could bowl in the powerplay. Axar can bowl in the powerplay occasionally, of course. But we feel we’ve got Washington to a point where he’s found a way to be effective in that phase.”

However, Sundar was not deployed in the powerplay as outlined. Instead, he was introduced in the middle overs — a phase where Axar is traditionally more effective.

“But the strategy was built around that initial assessment,” ten Doeschate added. “In a tournament like this, you want — and expect — players to understand that every decision is made with the best intentions: to pick the strongest XI for that particular game. I hope Axar sees it in that spirit as well.”