Michael Vaughan was 'locked in a restaurant in Bondi' during mass shooting which killed 12: 'Was scary, now home safe'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is currently in Australia as a broadcaster for the ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series, was “locked in a restaurant in Bondi” as two suspected shooters opened fire at the iconic Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, killing ten people and wounding multiple others. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan said it was a “scary” experience; however, he confirmed that he reached his home safely. Michael Vaughan was “locked in a restaurant in Bondi" during the mass shooting(Getty)

He also thanked the emergency services for springing into action, and he reserved praise for a bystander, who confronted the shooter.

“Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary .. Now home safe .. but thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist .. thoughts with all who have been affected .. xxx,” Vaughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It is worth mentioning that a video is going viral on social media, in which a common man can be seen bringing down another man who was armed with a rifle. The person tackled him down and eventually got hold of his gun.

The one-and-a-half-minute video shows the man overpowering the gunman, who was believed to be one of the shooters.

All you need to know about the mass shooting incident

The shooting incident was reported in one of Australia's biggest tourist draws in Sydney. The gunmen opened fire near Bondi Beach, and this resulted in people running in panic and trying to take shelter. Visuals from the area also showed bodies lying on the ground.

"We heard the shots. It was shocking; it felt like 10 minutes of just bang, bang, bang. It seemed like a powerful weapon," Camilo Diaz, a 25-year-old student from Chile, told AFP.

Just minutes after the shooting incident, New South Wales Police provided an official update, saying 10 people have been confirmed dead while 11 people are reported to be injured.

“UPDATE: A police operation is ongoing after a public place shooting by two men at Bondi Beach earlier today. Ten people have been confirmed dead, including a man believed to be one of the shooters. The second alleged shooter is in a critical condition. At this time, a further 11 people are reported to be injured, two of which are police officers,” the NSW Police stated in a X post.

Minutes after, the NSW Police said that the death toll rose to 12, including one shooter.