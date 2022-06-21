'Are you here for the 20th anniversary of my first Test wicket?': Michael Vaughan, Wasim Jaffer reignite Twitter rivalry

Former England captain Michael Vaughan seems to have renewed his Twitter rivalry with former India opener Wasim Jaffer. The pair have taken a number of potshots at each other in the past on the social media websites, where they both have enjoyed a significant following.

Jaffer had on Tuesday of himself at Lord's. Vaughan responded to the tweet saying: "Is it the 20th anniversary of my first Test wicket you are here for Wasim?"

Is it the 20th anniversary of my first Test wicket you are here for Wasim ? https://t.co/7Ul5Jw62ra — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 20, 2022

Jaffer was Vaughan’s first-ever Test wicket, which he took in the 2002 series in England — a common piece of the friendly rivalry which exists between the two former top-order batters. Jaffer responded by saying that he was there for the 15th anniversary of India's 2007 tour of the country, which was the last time they won a Test series in England. Jaffer opened the innings for India throughout the series, scoring 185 runs in six innings.

In the past, their digs at each other have included Jaffer bringing up Vaughan’s tweets regarding Test teams getting bowled out under 100 when England were dismissed for 68 in the Ashes, or when Vaughan shared a video of him sipping on a drink and saying “Some things don’t change, Wasim,” after Jaffer was out for a duck in one match in the Legends League Cricket tournament in January.

Jaffer responded by quipping that he shouldn’t have watched Vaughan’s masterclass on Sky Sports before the innings.

Vaughan had earlier told India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the latter's Youtube page that the rivalry between the two started off with him getting Jaffer's wicket in 2002.

"Well, he was my first Test wicket, Wasim, so it goes back to 2002 where he snuck a ball up the slope at Lord's and was out caught at first slip. So, he can't have been that good with the bat if he got out to me," Vaughan told Ashwin.

Among Vaughan's six Test wickets is also batting great Sachin Tendulkar but the former England captain but he said that he enjoys pulling Jaffer's leg. "Yeah, but you know Sachin was just being nice to me but Wasim actually wasn't bowled. He got the outside edge. Oh we have a bit of fun. I really enjoy. I'm sure he would have something by now, but I haven't seen Twitter today, so I’m waiting," said Vaughan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON