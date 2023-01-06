Home / Cricket / 'Might as well give PSL's calendar...': PCB chief Najam Sethi's outburst on Jay Shah over Asia Cup shakes cricket world

'Might as well give PSL's calendar...': PCB chief Najam Sethi's outburst on Jay Shah over Asia Cup shakes cricket world

PCB chairman Najam Sethi took a shot at Jay Shah – who is the president of Asian Cricket Council – after the latter presented the pathway structure and cricketing calendar for the Asian Cricket for 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Najam Sethi replaced Ramiz Raja has PCB chairman last month
The Pakistan Cricket Board underwent a series of administrative changes last month; Ramiz Raja was sacked as its chairman and a 14-member managing committee was appointed, with Najam Sethi returning as head. In addition, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was also appointed as interim chief selector of the men's senior team, with ex-players Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum joining Afridi in the panel.

Raja's relationship with the BCCI was rather tense; the former PCB head didn't shy from speaking his mind and towards the end of his tenure, he also hinted at not travelling to India for the ODI World Cup later this year if Pakistan were not retained as hosts for the Asia Cup 2023. And now, Najam Sethi has also taken a shot at Jay Shah – who is also the president of Asian Cricket Council – after the latter presented the pathway structure and cricketing calendar for the Asian Cricket for 2023 and 2024 seasons.

“Thank you @JayShah for unilaterally presenting @ACCMedia1 structure & calendars 2023-24 especially relating to Asia Cup 2023 for which Pakistan is the event host. While you are at it, you might as well present structure & calendar of our PSL 2023! A swift response will be appreciated,” Sethi remarked.

Jay Shah is also serving as secretary in the BCCI. The structure shared by Shah didn't go into host details for this year's Asia Cup, but included all continental tournaments including age-group matches in men's and women's cricket to be organized by the ACC across the two years. A September window has been provided for the Asia Cup this year.

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group in the Asia Cup this year, with a third team to be added via qualifiers. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will form the second group in the tournament.

