Misbah-Ul-Haq bans biryani, netizens troll Pakistan cricket team

Misbah-Ul-Haq has asked for a change in diet for the players in the national camp and the domestic tournament to instil a new fitness culture in the setup.

cricket Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Pakistan's former cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to reporters at Qaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan's former cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq speaks to reporters at Qaddafi Stadium.(AP)
         

As soon as the newly appointed Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq decided to scrap biryani and all oil-based red meat food from the players’ menu, social media took a dig at the Green Brigade which has been considered one of the most ‘unfit’ cricketing team globally.

In the recently concluded 2019 ICC World Cup, questions were raised over the Pakistan team’s diet and fitness before former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also termed skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed as ‘fat and unfit’.

READ: No more biryani: Misbah-ul-Haq changes diet plan for Pakistan players

Moreover, Pakistani fans had alleged that the team was spotted eating junk food ahead of their crucial match against arch-rivals India.

Reportedly Misbah took the decision to help his team achieve the much required fitness. However, netizens trolled the development through their jokes and memes on various social media platforms.

Here’s a look at some of the tweets -

 

 

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:47 IST

