Misbah-Ul-Haq bans biryani, netizens troll Pakistan cricket team

cricket

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:51 IST

As soon as the newly appointed Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq decided to scrap biryani and all oil-based red meat food from the players’ menu, social media took a dig at the Green Brigade which has been considered one of the most ‘unfit’ cricketing team globally.

In the recently concluded 2019 ICC World Cup, questions were raised over the Pakistan team’s diet and fitness before former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar also termed skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed as ‘fat and unfit’.

READ: No more biryani: Misbah-ul-Haq changes diet plan for Pakistan players

Moreover, Pakistani fans had alleged that the team was spotted eating junk food ahead of their crucial match against arch-rivals India.

Reportedly Misbah took the decision to help his team achieve the much required fitness. However, netizens trolled the development through their jokes and memes on various social media platforms.

Here’s a look at some of the tweets -

Misbah-ul-Haq has banned biryani, red meat & dessert from the diet of players who are taking part in Pakistan's national camp.



If this were the case Inzy and Sarfraz would have NEVER made to Pakistan team . — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) September 17, 2019

End of biryani culture from Pakistan domestic cricket - Misbah gave strict suggestions to PCB to take good care of fitness of domestic cricketers. Pasta, boiled rice, beans, bar b q roast & less oily meals are now served to cricketers along bundle of fruits during #QEA19.🏏(GEO) — adilch@nd (@adilchand588) September 17, 2019

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:47 IST