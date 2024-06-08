Misbah's fiery rant against 'clueless' Babar Azam, 'timid' Pakistan, PCB as shock USA loss leaves T20WC hopes in tatters

Pakistan were stunned on Thursday in Dallas as T20 World Cup debutants USA defeated them via Super Over in the Group A encounter. It was the USA' s biggest international win since making their debut in the format in 2019, while the loss left Pakistan's T20 World Cup hope in tatters with the 2009 champions staring at a humiliating group-stage exit. Misbah-ul-Haq was furious over Pakistan's loss against USA

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was absolutely furious at Pakistan over the shocking defeat against the T20 World Cup co-hosts as he did not just criticise the team's "timid" approach in the match, but also fumed at Babar Azam's "clueless" captaincy in the match. Misbah reckoned that the USA were more strategically sound and showed game awareness as he highlighted their performance in the Super Over.

A superb bowling effort from the USA saw Pakistan restricted to just 159 after which a sloppy fielding effort from the Asian side saw the home team level the score under pressure. Mohammad Amir then bowled an 18-run Super Over, which comprised three wides and seven runs in extras overall. In response, Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerves to concede just 13 runs while picking up a wicket to inflict perhaps the biggest upset in T20 World Cup history.

"It was timid. The USA were dominating. We were waiting, thinking that help would come from above. No plan. Babar Azam said they were not able to execute their plans. There was no plan. When it came to handling the fast bowlers, we didn't know who would bowl after the first over. Both Naseem and Amir were walking to take the run-up. So we did not have a plan for even 2 overs. They looked clueless," Misbah-ul-Haq said in a television show.

"Look at their game awareness and look at ours. In the Super Over, they were pinching extra runs via byes. In terms of fitness, in terms of speed, in terms of smartness, they defeated us," he added.

Misbah also slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over their change in white-ball captaincy and for not addressing the real problems after the team's poor show in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Notably, Shaheen Afridi was named as the new captain in the T20I format, but was replaced by Babar after just one international series and a poor outing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"In the last 6 months, look at whatever has happened behind the scenes. After the ODI World Cup, there was a musical chair for the board chairman role, and then for captaincy. The problems that came out of the ODI World Cup, we were not able to settle them down. They have one in with the same batting order, the same spin bowling unit, same balance of the team, captaincy, and planning. The chronic problems resurfaced," Misbah said.

"From the time they picked the squad, I have been saying 'Brother, there is no balance in the team'. I said they don't have a good fast-bowling all-rounder. And even the spinners, they haven't picked them based on conditions," he added.