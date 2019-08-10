e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Misbah-ul-Haq in race to become Pakistan head coach: Reports

On Wednesday, PCB announced it had ended its association with Arthur, as well as the bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

cricket Updated: Aug 10, 2019 08:57 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Lahore
File image of Misbah-ul-Haq
File image of Misbah-ul-Haq(AFP/Getty Images)
         

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq is likely to fill the post of Pakistan head coach after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided not to renew contract of Mickey Arthur following team’s dismal performance in World Cup in England and Wales. According to a report in thenews.com.pk, Misbah is emerging as one of the top contenders to secure the recently vacated spot of Arthur.

ALSO READ: ‘Disappointed and hurt’ - Mickey Arthur hits out after Pakistan axe

On Wednesday, PCB announced it had ended its association with Arthur, as well as the bowling coach Azhar Mahmood, batting coach Grant Flower and trainer Grant Luden.

Misbah, 45, represented Pakistan in 75 Tests and 162 ODIs and was recognised widely for steering the team forward after assuming captaincy following the spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 08:55 IST

tags
more from cricket
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss