Misbah-ul-Haq calls out Team India's ghosts of the past ahead of T20 World Cup: 'Something they have struggled with...'

What is the one thing common between Team India and the missed ICC silverware opportunities of the last 10 years? Fumbling in the knockouts. Ten ICC tournaments, nine eliminations in shootouts. It's not as if this team doesn't know how to win – they have always reached either the semifinal or the final on all occasions barring one – but when it comes to delivering the knockout blow, India cannot do it. Call it a mental block, the fact is all that the hard work of the league stage comes undone when you can't land the finisher. Misbah-ul-Haq (L) has a message for Rohit Sharma(Getty Images)

Misbah-Ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, who knows a thing or two about losing a knockout – rewind to the 2007 T20 World Cup – has called out India's ghosts of the past. Misbah urged India not exactly to learn but to take note of Australia… and how it rise to the occasion when in a must-win situation. For some reason, Misbah feels teams from the sub-continent, including India and Pakistan, probably lack the mental toughness or the fortitude, which leads to their ouster in the matches that matter the most.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Look at Australia, for instance. They overcome most of these hurdles with their strong mental attitude. As big matches and pressure situations arise, they manage to stay composed. In contrast, teams like Pakistan, India, and other Asian teams face immense pressure from their huge populations and high expectations. This pressure can affect performance significantly," Misbah said in an interaction with Star Sports.

"It's something India has struggled with in the last few mega events, where they haven't been able to finish strong. For Australia, this isn't as big of an issue, but for Pakistan and India, playing under such intense pressure is a major challenge. It's interesting to see how these teams will manage it in the future. India, especially, will need to find ways to overcome this mounting pressure if they want to succeed in upcoming events."

Misbah in awe of India's current crop of cricketers

However, with the T20 World Cup approaching, Misbah is in awe of India, given the pedigree of their players. If Rinku Singh's omission is to be ignored, India's squad of 15 is the most balanced line-up of players the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid could have picked. The depth in bowling is what makes India a serious threat all over the world, and Misbah couldn't help but rave about the likes of Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and others.

"It's a different Indian team now, a skilful team with a very powerful bowling lineup. The batting has always been strong, but the quality of their fast bowling has really elevated their game. With bowlers like Bumrah, Shami, Siraj, and the all-round abilities of Hardik Pandya, the quality of Indian cricket has increased significantly. Their ability to handle pressure has improved too. Playing so much cricket gives them exposure and boosts their confidence. To break this, opposing teams need to make a lot of effort, which is a difficult task," said Misbah.