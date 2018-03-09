Misfiring Rohit Sharma is like an employee who doesn’t perform after pay hike, troll fans

Rohit Sharma has been a topic of discussion on social media ever since he started playing international cricket. It all started with a series of ‘talent’ jokes featuring him that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. (IND vs BAN T20 highlights)

The jokes referred to Rohit's inability to live up to fans' expectations as well as his inherent talent.

In the recent years, though, Rohit seemed to have won the trust of cricket fans on the back of consistent performances in limited-overs cricket. With his knack for scoring big hundreds (he is the only batsman to have slammed three double centuries in ODIs), the 30-year-old earned a new nickname – hitman -- and became a darling of the social media as well.

However, after a streak of low scores in the recently concluded T20 series in South Africa, and two back-to-back failures in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy tri-Series T10 tournament in Sri Lanka, the batsman from Mumbai has come under attack once again on Twitter.

On Thursday during India’s second match of the tournament against Bangladesh, when Rohit got out for 17, a number of fans began trolling him on Twitter. Rohit, who is leading the side in the absence of the rested skipper Virat Kohli, had also failed to open his account in the first match of the tournament against hosts Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Taking a jibe at Rohit’s recent promotion into Grade A+ category in BCCI’s list of centrally contracted players, which entitled him for a payment of Rs 7 crore per year, one fan even went on to compare the 30-year-old dashing batsman with an office employee who doesn’t perform after a pay hike.

In defence of the stand-in skipper, one has to admit that despite Rohit’s low score, India managed to register their first win in the tri-series, beating Bangladesh by six wickets on Thursday.

Take a look at some of the hilarious tweets from cricket fans here:

Rohit Sharma is like that employee who doesn't perform well after getting better hike in the appraisal.#NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvBAN #Sarcasm — NITISH (@Nitish_dl) March 8, 2018

#INDvBAN



Rohit Sharma ne kasam kha li hai..



4 match me flop

5th match me 100

4 match flop

5th match me 100



Story continues.. — Shilpä Shindě (@shilpachindeS) March 8, 2018

Rohit Sharma got out earlier to give newbies chance to establish. In the process, he may lose his batting slot to them. But then that is selfless cricket. Sacrifice made to nurture future generation of cricketers. #Legend — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 8, 2018

If Milan were a cricket player they'd be Rohit Sharma. Nice to rep & talk about for nostalgia but isn't relevent in the modern scene — Cheema (@CheemaLFC) March 8, 2018

Gone On Duck. 2 Mins Of Silence For Haters Who Said Rohit Sharma Performs Only Against Sri Lanka. 😈🙏🇮🇳 #SLvIND #SLvsIND #INDvSL #INDvsSL #RohitSharma — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 6, 2018

Rohit Sharma in 2018:-



11, 10, 10, 47, 20, 15, 0, 5, 115, 15, 21, 0, 11, 0, 17.



Crossed 40 just twice in 15 innings.#NidahasTrophy — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 8, 2018

Till the time I find out "match konse channel pe aa rha hai"..



Rohit Sharma is out.#INDvBAN — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) March 8, 2018

