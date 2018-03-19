Mitchell McClenaghan replaces Jason Behrendorff in Mumbai Indians IPL 2018 squad

Mitchell McClenaghan, New Zealand cricket team fast bowler, was on Monday approved as the replacement for the injured Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff in the Mumbai Indians’ squad for the IPL 2018.

The BCCI stated in a press release that the replacement has been allowed following Behrendorff suffering a back injury. “Mr. Behrendorff is suffering from a back problem and has been ruled out of the IPL 2018. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Mumbai Indians were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP),” the release said.

The release added that McClenaghan, who played for Mumbai Indians in the last three editions in 2017, 2016 and 2015, has been picked up by the franchise at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

McClenaghan was among several big names not retained by the Mumbai Indians for IPL 2018, the most notable name being Harbhajan Singh, as they retained three players in Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya.

McClenaghan has been one of the most successful bowlers for the franchise during his three-year stint. His best season with Mumbai Indians was in 2017, when he claimed 19 wickets in 14 matches. The left-arm pacer had earlier bagged 17 wickets in 14 matches and 18 wickets in 12 matches in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

The 31-year-old, who made his last international appearance for New Zealand in March 2016, was recently busy playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Lahore Qalandars.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are the defending champions in this year’s IPL, having beaten Rising Pune Supergiant in a riveting final last year.

Mumbai Indians will be starting their IPL 2018 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) — a team making a comeback after serving a two-year suspension — on April 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.