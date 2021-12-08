Mitchell McClenaghan's sarcastic tweet on India's series win over New Zealand goes viral, Kiwi pacer receives flak

Jimmy Neesham is known for his wit on Twitter but it turns out that his New Zealand team-mate Mitchell McClenaghan isn't too far behind. The left-arm pacer posted a tweet that has rubbed fans the wrong way. With India registering a 1-0 Test series win over World Champions New Zealand, McClenaghan had a rather sarcastic way of congratulating the Indian team.

A day after India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in Mumbai to clinch the series – their biggest win in the format in terms of runs – McClenaghan posted a tweet which sent Twitter into a frenzy.

"Excited for India to beat the @ICC world test champions at home in their own conditions. Congrats," McClenaghan tweeted, followed by clapping hands emoji.

Excited for India to beat the @ICC world test champions at home in there own conditions. Congrats 👏 — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) December 7, 2021

The tweet has not gone down too well with Twitter fans, especially those from India who lashed out at McClenaghan for his remark, with some reminding him of India's consecutive series wins in Australia and having England on the mat earlier this year, while others pointed out New Zealand's overall record while touring overseas. One user in particular said he was disappointed with such a take, reminding McClenaghan of Kane Williamson's words: "Learn to accept defeat with grace and give credit to the opposition where it's due when we've been outplayed."

Here are some of the replies to McClenaghan's tweets.

Just like getting into finals of WTC by winning only at home and getting advantage due to rain in the final. — Soham (@bhoje777) December 7, 2021

When was the last time the world champion won a test match in India? Ohhh being lucky doesn't count here... Ooops. — no_way (@no_way0101) December 7, 2021

Yah beating the so called world test champion who have never won a series overseas except defeating non full strenght england in 3 days is so good. Laugh Out Loud — Aman Goyal (@aman_goyal188) December 7, 2021

India in Away tour in WTC



- Beat Aus by 2-1

- Beat Eng by 2-1

- Beat WI by 2-0

- Lost to Nz by 0-2



New Zealand in Away tour in WTC

- Lost to Aus by 0-3 with 245+ margins in all.

- Drawn to SL by 1-1

- Beat Eng by 1-0.

- Lost to Ind by 0-+ with 370+ margin.

Just for the record. — Siddhi (@_LoyalKohliFan) December 7, 2021

As a @BLACKCAPS fan, I have to say I'm very disappointed in you tweeting something provocative like this



That's not what were are. As skipper Kane Williamson always says: learn to accept defeat with grace and give credit to the opposition where it's due when we've been outplayed — sivy 🇳🇿 (@Sivy62) December 7, 2021

@Mitch_Savage Well, won't take any credits away from team but remember to sweep @BLACKCAPS both at our and their home in T20s is not everyone's cup of tea for sure! 😉 — Shubham Gheeya 🇮🇳 (@SGheeya09) December 7, 2021

India's record against New Zealand in ICC events hasn't been impressive lately. The Men in Blue have lost their last five matches against the BlackCaps in ICC events – in 2007 T20 World Cup, World T20 2016, the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup, the final of the inaugural World Test Championship and most recently the T20 World Cup.

India's last win over New Zealand in an ICC event, dates back to the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Having said that, New Zealand have long searched for a Test series win in India, the wait for which has only increased with each tour.