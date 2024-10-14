Mitchell Starc's 'T20 setup' take on Gautam Gambhir adds IPL twist to BGT chatter: 'He's always thinking about...'

Gautam Gambhir is gearing up for the first big test of his coaching career with the Indian national team, as the men in blue prepare to visit Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has overseen a largely successful start to his new role, and received plaudits from several corners for his approach to the sport. Starc was a key member of KKR’s title run in 2024(AFP-PTI)

One of India’s big challenges will be faring against Australia’s powerful pace-bowling attack, but Australia’s bowlers will be equally wary of the challenge.

Mitchell Starc spoke about his experience of playing under Gautam Gambhir with the Kolkata Knight Riders setup, and revealed how Gambhir approaches cricket games.

“I mean, speaking from my experience at Kolkata, he is a fantastic thinker of the game,” said Starc speaking to Star Sports in the run-in to the series. “He's always thinking about the opponent and how to get them out as a bowling attack or how to score runs as a batting attack.”

“It's not just individual players, it's always about the team focus and how to get on top of little things that he might see in techniques or in a field placement or anything like that,” continued the left-arm bowler.

'He's got some good things…'

Starc was a key member of KKR’s title run in 2024, especially in the playoffs as his wickets helped dominate their opponents in the business-end of the tournament. After his big-money sale in the auction, he had a relatively quiet group stage but proved his value and experience in KKR’s impressive series.

“The nine weeks that I spent with him were fantastic. In a T20 setup, I know that he's got some good things,” concluded Starc in the interview.

India will finish preparations for the all-important Australia tour with a three-match series at home against New Zealand, beginning in Bangalore on October 16. India had a strong showing in a 2-0 whitewash against Bangladesh, and will look to carry forward that form.

Australia, meanwhile, will be attempting to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after two consecutive series losses at home as well as in India. Starc will be a key element of Pat Cummins’ team as they look to wrestle back the series, as well as important WTC points on offer.