Saturday, Sep 28, 2019

Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India teams in West Indies tour

The team is currently taking part in a five-match T20 series against South Africa here. India won the first rubber while the second was washed out.

File image of Mithali Raj.
File image of Mithali Raj.(Getty Images)
         

Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian women’s ODI and T20 teams respectively their upcoming tour of West Indies, the BCCI said in a statement. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee met here on Friday to pick the teams. India will play three ODIs in Antigua and five T20Is in St Lucia and Guyana starting November 1.

Indian Women’s ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, D. Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Priya Punia, Sushma Verma

Indian Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy

