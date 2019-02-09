Mithali Raj to lead Indian women’s cricket team for England ODI series

Mithali Raj will lead the Indian women’s cricket team as All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked up a 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, beginning February 22.

The ODI series is a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While the second ODI will be played on February 25, the third match will be held on February 28.

The selectors have also picked the Board President’s XI squad that will play a one-day warm-upgame prior to the ODI series in Mumbai on February 18.

Following is the full Indian squad for the England ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut.

Following is the team picked up for one-day warm match against England:Board President’s XI:Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, R Kalpana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Manali Dakshini, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 20:17 IST