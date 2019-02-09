India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma looks to surpass Virat Kohli’s record as T20I skipper

Rohit Sharma has a number of accolades under his belt when it comes to his batting but the Indian cricket team opener will be looking to achieve a major captaincy milestone when he takes the lead during the final T20I encounter between India and New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma has captained India in 14 T20I matches and the team has won 12 out of them with their only loss coming against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. On the other hand, Kohli has led India in 20 T20Is in which they won 12 games, lost seven while one game against Australia in 2018 was abandoned due to rain.

READ: ‘Did you miss Kohli?’ - Khaleel’s hilarious reaction to this question

If India can win the final T20I encounter of the three-match series, Rohit will become the second most successful skipper for the visitors in the shortest format of the game. The top spot belongs to veteran wicketkeeper batsman MS Dhoni with 41 wins in 72 matches with a winning percentage of 59.28.

READ: Kohli or Rohit? Harbhajan Singh opines on the better T20 batsman

Rohit already holds the record for most number of wins as India skipper after 14 matches. He has won 12 matches while both Dhoni and Virat Kohli had 8 wins. Overall, he is tied with Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed and Australia’s Michael Clarke.

Rohit Sharma’s men will be aiming to become first among the equals to win a T20 International series in New Zealand. The past three months have made for a memorable phase for the Indian cricket team, which won its first Test and bilateral ODI series in Australia followed by the biggest one-day series win in New Zealand.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 18:50 IST