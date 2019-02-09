Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Harbhajan Singh opines on the better T20 batsman

Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in the world, however, Rohit Sharma seems to be toe-to-toe with the Indian skipper when it comes to T20 internationals. Rohit Sharma, who is the highest run scorer in the format with 2288 runs, has scored 4 centuries. While, Virat Kohli, who has scored 2167 runs, is yet to score a century in T20Is.

When veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh was asked to pick the better T20 batsman out of Kohli and Rohit, he said that it’s a tricky question to answer.

“That’s a tricky question. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are tremendous players and both are match-winners. Both are class players and their records speak for themselves. Rohit Sharma is supremely talented while Virat Kohli is a hard-working cricketer. Maybe, Kohli is not as talented at Rohit but his hard work and passion have taken him to where he is right now. So, it’s tough for me to pick who’s a better batsman. I will not be able to answer this question. But both play for India, that’s what matters,” Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

ALSO READ: ‘Did you miss Virat Kohli?’ - Khaleel Ahmed comes up with a hilarious reaction to this question

The Punjab cricketer expressed that the statistics of the two Indian batsmen cannot be compared since one opens and the other bats at number three.

“Rohit has scored so many hundreds in T20Is because he opens the innings and he gets to play that many deliveries. Virat Kohli sometimes has to play slow at the start of his innings after India lose early wickets. And, when he gets a set platform, 15-16 overs are already over. So we should not look at the stats but look at how much these two players have contributed playing for India,” said Harbhajan.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 17:51 IST