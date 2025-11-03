Mithali Raj writes open letter to ‘new champions of cricket’, counts ‘every tear and sacrifice’ after World Cup win

Former India captain and legendary batter Mithali Raj was overcome with emotion and pride as the Indian women’s cricket team lifted their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup trophy, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final on Sunday. Mithali Raj with the World Cup trophy

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mithali expressed her heartfelt joy, reflecting on her decades-long dream of seeing India crowned world champions.

“Champions of the World 💙🇮🇳. I’ve seen this dream for over two decades, to watch the Indian women lift that World Cup trophy. Tonight, that dream finally came true," she wrote.

Mithali led India to World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017 but was unable to cross the final huddle as India first lost to Australia and then suffered a heartbreak to England.

"From the heartbreak of 2005 to the fight of 2017, every tear, every sacrifice, every young girl who picked up a bat believing we belong here, it all led to this moment. To the new champions of world cricket, you didn’t just win a trophy, you won every heart that ever beat for Indian women’s cricket. Jai Hind,” she added.

In a touching gesture during the victory parade, the Indian team handed the World Cup trophy to Mithali Raj, acknowledging her immense contribution to the growth and success of women’s cricket in India.

The triumph marked a remarkable turnaround for the team, which had once looked on the brink of elimination after losing three consecutive matches in the group stage. Under the leadership of coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the team showed extraordinary resilience to reach the knockouts and eventually lift the trophy.

“I am just very happy and emotional that India has finally won the World Cup. That is something we all had been waiting for years, and finally we got to see that,” Mithali said after the historic win.

In the final, India posted a commanding 298/7, powered by Shafali Verma’s 87, Deepti Sharma’s 58, and vital contributions from Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh.

Chasing 299, South Africa fought hard through Laura Wolvaardt’s superb 101, but a brilliant spell from Deepti Sharma (5/39) sealed India’s 52-run victory.

With this triumph, India etched their name in cricketing history — a moment that fulfilled a dream carried for generations and inspired countless young girls across the nation.

“This victory is not just about a trophy,” Mithali said. “It’s about belief, perseverance, and the power of women’s cricket in India.”