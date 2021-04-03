Moeen is excellent, Robin has experience: Mike Hussey optimistic about CSK's 'excellent additions' ahead of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Mike Hussey, ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season believes beginning their campaign at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and playing a major bulk of their matches at one venue "will help the players settle and build confidence early in the tournament."

The MS Dhoni-led side are currently training in Mumbai and will play five of their 14 matches of the 14th edition of the IPL, commencing with a clash against IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals on April 10.

Former Australia batsman added that the wickets at Wankhede are good for both batsmen and bowlers and he hopes the men in yellow can start well and hit the top gear at the earliest.

“A good start would be nice because the players will then relax and hopefully play their best cricket with confidence, otherwise the pressure can build up on everyone involved,” said Hussey during an interview on CSK's website.

Three-time champions CSK have been the most consistent team in the history of the IPL, having qualified for the playoffs every season they played until 2020. In UAE, they had a torrid time. The Chennai outfit could only manage to score 12 points from 14 games and finished second-last in the points table.

CSK needed spinning all-rounders for the upcoming edition and at the 2021 IPL auction, they did just that. They bought six players, including off-spin off-spin bowling all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham, after buying top-order batsman Robin Uthappa in a trade with Rajasthan Royals.

“I think they are all excellent additions. Moeen is an excellent all-rounder, Robin has a lot of experience and has been a quality performer in the past and Gowtham has some genuine talent that we can look to develop further,” Hussey continued.

“I feel we have a very balanced squad that has most bases covered and with depth in most areas. The guys are in really good spirits and have been and are preparing extremely well,” he concluded.