Mohammad Amir unleashes fury after fan calls Pakistani pacer a fixer. Video goes viral

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir lashed out at a fan for calling him a fixer during the action-packed season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tainted cricketer had a heated exchange with the fan on matchday 28 of the PSL in Karachi. Lahore Qalandars squared off against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday. Amir had a mediocre outing with the ball as the former Pakistan speedster picked up a solitary wicket in his four overs against Lahore Qalandars. Convicted spot-fixer Amir was cleared to play for Pakistan in 2015(Getty Images-X)

When Amir was returning to the arena with his teammates, the PSL star was welcomed with 'fixer fixer' chants by the fans in Karachi. Taking cognisance of the distasteful chants, the former Pakistan fast bowler ended up having a verbal spat with the fans. "Ghar se yehi seekh ke aate ho (Is this what you learn at your home?)," Amir hit back at the fans. A video of the incident soon became the talk of the town on social media.

What happened in PSL 2024 match?

Talking about the PSL 2024 match between Lahore and Quetta, Amir bagged the wicket of Shaheen Afridi in Gladiators' thrilling final-over win at Karachi. Amir bowled four overs and leaked 30 runs. Riding on Saud Shakeel's quick-fire 88 off 65 balls, Rilee Rossouw's Quetta Gladiators sealed a six-wicket win over Afrid's men.

When ICC banned Amir for spot-fixing

For the unversed, former Pakistan pacer Amir was banned by the ICC for his role in spot-fixing when Pakistan toured England back in 2010. Amir received a five-year sentence at the time. Amir's former teammates, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, were also banned by the ICC for spot-fixing during the infamous Lord's Test between England and Pakistan.

Controversial retirement call

Five years later, in 2015, convicted spot-fixer Amir was cleared to play for Pakistan. Amir powered Pakistan to a memorable win over Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017. His new ball spell sealed Pakistab's stunning win over India at the time. Claiming 'mental torture', Amir announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020. The pacer asserted that he was 'mentally tortured' by the team management. Amir, who will turn 31 next month, has represented Karachi Kings, Galle Gladiators, Bangla Tigers, Durban Qalandars, Fortune Barishal, Desert Vipers and Quetta Gladiators in franchise cricket.