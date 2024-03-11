‘Rohit Sharma picked up lot of nuances from MS Dhoni’: Robin Uthappa, Zaheer Khan's captaincy verdicts on India skipper

Playing the best cricket of his life, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma recently mentioned that he will call time on his illustrious career on the day when he feels not good enough. Since taking over the captaincy reigns at Team India, Rohit has guided the Asian giants to two ICC finals. In his first ICC tournament as captain, Virat Kohli-starrer Team India made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2022. A year later, Rohit guided India to the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). According to Uthappa, Rohit picked up lot of nuances from Dhoni (ANI-PTI)

Recording a perfect in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup, Rohit and Co. contested the final of the 50-over spectacle last year. The 36-year-old was confirmed as Team India's captain for the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. In his recent captaincy assignment, Rohit masterminded India's series win over Ben Stokes' England at home. The veteran opener guided Kohli-less India to a 4-1 triumph over England's Bazballers at the WTC.

Before leading India at the grandest stage, Rohit will take up the role of a pure batter at Mumbai Indians (MI) for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Speaking to Jio Cinema ahead of the new season, former MI players Robin Uthappa and Zaheer Khan issued noteworthy statements while discussing Rohit's legacy as the leader of the Mumbai Paltan. Rohit guided MI to five IPL title triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

'Rohit Sharma picked up a lot of nuances from MS Dhoni'

"We must also remember that he had been a part of Deccan Chargers that had won the IPL in 2009. He had a feeling of what it takes to win. He was an integral part of that side as well. One thing about Rohit is that he’s a very self-assured person. Nonchalance is a way of life for him. As a leader, he picked up a lot of nuances from MS (Dhoni). But he’s added his own touch to it and made it his own. He’s not scared to show his emotions on the field. It’s very unique to Rohit. It’s only something that he does," Uthappa said.

'Being casual makes him approachable'

“Rohit is very intense, yet very casual. Being casual makes him approachable. But he’s very intense when he’s going about his business and preparing. That’s something that works in his favour brilliantly. He has a very good tactical understanding of the game,” added Zaheer. Former skipper Rohit won 87 and lost 67 games at Mumbai Indians. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit as MI's captain for IPL 2024. Pandya re-joined MI after an all-cash trade with Gujarat Titans ahead of the new season. Pandya's MI will meet Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 opener on March 24.