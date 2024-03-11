 Ellyse Perry inconsolable, Smriti Mandhana gutted in RCB locker room | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / Ellyse Perry inconsolable, Smriti Mandhana gutted in RCB locker room as WPL 2024 Playoff chances hang by a thread

Ellyse Perry inconsolable, Smriti Mandhana gutted in RCB locker room as WPL 2024 Playoff chances hang by a thread

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Mar 11, 2024 06:31 PM IST

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry looked visibility emotional after DC's stunning win over RCB at WPL 2024.

With Delhi Capitals (DC) getting the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an absolute humdinger of a contest at the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Sunday, superstars Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry looked visibility emotional in the franchise's locker room. It was heartbreak for Richa Ghosh as RCB were upstaged by Meg Lanning's DC side by just one run on matchday 17 of the WPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Mandhana's side was upstaged by DC in the final-ball thriller(RCB)
Mandhana's side was upstaged by DC in the final-ball thriller(RCB)

With the thrilling win over RCB, the Jemimah Rodrigues-starrer DC side has advanced to the playoff stage of the WPL. RCB players were gutted after Mandhana's side was upstaged by DC in the final-ball thriller. In a video shared by the RCB franchise on Monday, Bangalore head coach Luke Williams was seen motivating the players in the locker room."Ecstacy one moment, agony the very next! So near yet so far. The girls were heartbroken after coming second by the barest of margins, and coach Luke tried to cheer them up before the all-important game against Mumbai!," the franchise mentioned in their post.

ALSO READ: 'India will rely on who will take baton from Kohli, Rohit': Manjrekar's ‘big takeaway’ after England Test series

Talking about the match, Richa fired two sixes in the final over to put RCB on the verge of a famous win. However, the RCB star was run out on the final ball as DC registered a one-run win over Bangalore. Richa scored 51 off 29 balls to keep RCB in the hunt for the 182 target. After hammering two sixes off spinner Jess Jonassen, Richa wasn't fast enough to upstage the DC star, who removed the bails in a flash to make sure RCB finished behind DC.

"Kappy was saying since I was not looking at the stumps, glad that I did not miss. Put it on the slot and got hit for six, was on the back foot from there. I knew what I had to do, clean hit the second-last ball too," Jonassen said after the match. DC's Rodrigues was named the Player of the Match for her brilliant 58-run knock off 36 balls against DC. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians (MI) have qualified for the business end of the WPL 2024. RCB are placed third with six points from seven matches. RCB are followed by UP Warriorz who also have picked up six points in seven games this season.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

