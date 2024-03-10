WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals steal last-ball win over Royal Challengers Bangalore, seal playoffs berth

A day after Harmanpreet Kaur's fiery match-winning 48-ball 95 for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Giants at Delhi's Ferozeshah Kotla ground raised the pitch in the Women's Premier League (WPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) came close to replicating the effect against hosts and last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC). Delhi Capitals seal playoffs berth in WPL 2024.

However, they fell one-run short despite Richa Ghosh's stunning 29-ball 51 as the hosts snatched victory to sail through to the playoffs in style. Chasing DC's 181/5, RCB stumbled in the last over as they were restricted to 180/7 in 20 overs with Ghosh run out on the last ball.

With 17 runs needed off the last six balls, Ghosh charged ahead hitting two sixes off Jess Jonasan's bowling, but faltered in the end as DC earned the win.

Capitals' challenging total was set up by Jemimah Rodrigues, who top-scored with a 36-ball 58 (8x4, 1x6) to propel the team. Jemimah has taken to franchise T20 cricket like fish to water and her form has peaked at the right time this season. Alice Capsey too played her part, scoring 48 off 32 balls, after captain Meg Lanning (29) and opener Shafali Verma (23) had added 54 runs for the opening wicket.

RCB's chase was set up by Elysse Perry (49 off 32b), Sophie Devine (26 off 16b), Sophie Molineux (33 off 30b) and Ghosh after captain Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for five runs. Needing 40 runs off the last 18 balls, with Ghosh and in-form Devine in the middle, RCB were pushed on the back foot with Marizanne Kapp removing Kiwi cricketer Devine.

It was Ghosh who then brought RCB to the brink of victory. She swatted three sixes and four boundaries but with RCB needing two runs off the last ball, Ghosh hit straight to backward point and was caught short at the non-striker's end.

Smriti Mandhana praised Ghosh's innings. "It is a tough loss to take. The way we were batting, the way Richa was going, it was a brilliant innings. Shreyanka's last over was brilliant as well. It was amazing to watch. We have seen a lot of Richa, even in the last season of WPL. Ellyse Perry was going well, unfortunately she got run out. The way Richa batted, held her nerve, the game could have gone anywhere off the last ball. The way the middle order stepped up, it was nice to watch. Will just tell the girls to keep their heads high and come back stronger."

RCB will have to win their next two games to make it to the playoffs.