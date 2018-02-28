Mohammad Kaif admits to being called ‘bus driver’ by Nasser Hussain during 2002 NatWest final

Mohammad Kaif, former Indian cricketer, has claimed that former England cricket team captain Nasser Hussain called him a ‘bus driver’ during the final of NatWest Series in 2002.

The Lord’s final is best remembered for Kaif’s match-winning 121-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh that helped India pull off a record 326-run chase after being reduced to 146 for 5 at one stage. Kaif had scored an unbeaten 75-ball 87 and walked away with the Man-of-the-Match award.

Kaif recalled the incident while answering a question from one of his fans on Twitter.

“@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final ? Was their any sledging from English players ?#AskKaif,” a fan named Vaibhav Yelegaonkar asked him.

“Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride!,” Kaif replied with a touch of humour.

England had posted a mammoth 325/5, with opener Marcus Trescothick and captain Nasser Hussain both scoring centuries.

In reply, India had started well with Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag adding 106 runs in only 14.3 overs. However, after Ganguly’s dismissal, India lost four quick wickets.

The game appeared over for most cricket fans but Kaif and Yuvraj had other ideas as they pulled India out of the woods through their heroics to set up a memorable win.

