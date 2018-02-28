Brad Hogg believes Kuldeep Yadav can play as India’s lone spinner in away Tests

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has backed young Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav to be the Indian cricket team’s leading spinner in away Tests.

Hogg, himself a Chinaman bowler, mentored Kuldeep during his stint with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders and said the youngster had the talent and skills to succeed in India’s upcoming tours to England and Australia.

In Hogg’s opinion, his protege can, in fact, serve as the team’s lone spinner if needed.

“A quality wrist spinner always does well against England. I know it’s hard on Ashwin and Jadeja, and if India can play Ashwin as the all-rounder and squeeze in Kuldeep, it would be great. And if they need just one spinner, I think he is ready for it. He is not a T20 and ODI specialist, he is the real deal. Throw him in the Tests, I say,” Hogg was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

The veteran left arm wrist spinner added that Kuldeep’s ability to put over-spin on the ball makes him a threat in Australian conditions where visiting spinners have had a history of struggle.

“In Australia, you need someone with a lot of over spin, to go with the ability to rip it side-ways too, and that’s the reason behind Nathan Lyon’s success here. Kuldeep can do it.”

The Australian veteran also said that he had seen potential of greatness in Kuldeep when he saw him first four years ago. It now pleases him no end to see the way the 23-year-old has progressed over these years.

“When I met him four years ago, I felt he was a well-rounded young man. He worked bloody hard, listened a lot, asked questions; immediately you knew that here is a guy who is serious about his career.”

Kuldeep Yadav has emerged as a trump card for the Indian cricket team in the last one year. The 23-year-old, who produced a series-defining spell of 4/68 in his debut Test against Australia in Dharamsala last year, played a key role in India’s first ODI series win in South Africa recently.

In the six-match series that India won 5-1, Kuldeep took 17 wickets at an astonishing average of 13.88.

Kuldeep will next be seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 11th edition of the IPL beginning on April 7.