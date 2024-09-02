Mohammad Kaif's father, Tarif, 79, hits stunning cover drives in nets: 'In Allahabad, they still talk about his sixes'

Mohammad Kaif's father is 79, but going by his fitness, he doesn't look a day above 50. Mohammad Tarif Ansari, the former Railways and UP batter, has still got it. On Sunday, Kaif posted a beautiful video of his father batting in the nets playing some jaw-dropping drives. Tarif batted without pads against his son, who was giving throw-downs to his father, and given the nature of and timing behind those strokes, he could well audition himself for the Legends Cricket League. Mohammad Tarif Ansari is 79 years old.(Screengrab)

"This is the secret behind my fitness. My father at 79 fit to bat and still showing great touch. It is all in the genes. In Allahabad, they still talk about Tarif bhai's sixes," Kaif posted on X.

It's been six years since Kaif announced his retirement from professional cricket, but the former India batter turns up for these tournaments featuring legends such as the Road Safety World Series. Last December, Kaif turned up for India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket and the US Masters T10 prior to that in August. At 43, Kaif cuts a lean and fit figure, something that enables him to time and again turn up in these leagues. Kaif was born in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad), where he spent his formative cricketing years.

Tarif was a prominent cricketing figure for Uttar Pradesh and Railways between 1971 and 1983. He played 55 First-Class matches, scoring 2506 runs with five centuries with a best of 62. After 17 years, his son burst through the rankings when he made his India debut in the year 2000 during a Test match against South Africa, a few months after leading India's Under-19 team to a World Cup title. Yuvraj Singh was also part of that squad.

Kaif's match-winning knocks

In 2002, Kaif immortalised himself in the annals of Indian cricket, scoring an unbeaten 87 in the final of the NatWest Trophy against England and taking the team to a stunning two-wicket win. Chasing 326, India were in all sorts of trouble at 146/5 before Kaif and Yuvraj forged a game-changing partnership of 121 off 106 balls and led a fightback for the ages.

Not many remember, but in the very next game – India's opener against Zimbabwe at the Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka, Kaif scored his maiden century in a tightly-contested game. Three years later, Kaif scored his second ODI ton – also against Zimbabwe before registering his first Test hundred in 2006 – 148 not out against West Indies at Gros Islet.