Mohammad Nawaz on his knees after his shot sends Pakistan opener to hospital ahead of India match, watch video

For the biggest match in the tournament, a team would always want a perfectly fit squad to select from. Pakistan had heaved a sigh of relief when their star pacer Shaheen Afridi had returned to fitness just days before the blockbuster match against India at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, Pakistan, on Friday, suffered a massive blow as their opener was left injured during their practice session for the India match and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

As Pakistan team were gearing up for the high-octane match against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday morning, all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz muscled a powerful shot in the nets which went and hit Shan Masood on his head. The Pakistan opener fell on the ground immediately as his team members rushed to his aid.

A few moments later, he got up with his hand covering the part of the head that was hit as he walked out of the training ground. He was immediately taken to the hospital for scans with the Pakistan team management awaiting the results.

The 33-year-old has so far played 12 T20I matches for Pakistan, scoring 220 runs at the strike rate of 125.00, with two fifties.

The injury comes as a big blow for Pakistan with the India match just two days away, at the iconic MCG ground. It will mark as the second match of Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the competition which will begin from October 22 onwards at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

