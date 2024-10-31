Mohammad Rizwan addresses India's stance for CT 2025 after being appointed Pakistan captain: 'When we went there...'

Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan, has expressed optimism about the Indian cricket team receiving a warm reception if they decide to tour Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball skipper Mohammad Rizwan addresses a press conference ahead of the cricket team's tour to Australia(AFP)

Rizwan conveyed that Pakistan fans hold a deep admiration for Indian cricketers and would be thrilled to see them play on Pakistani soil after a significant gap. The last time India toured Pakistan was in 2008 for the Asia Cup, a tournament that saw India reach the final before losing to Sri Lanka. Since then, bilateral cricket ties have been confined to neutral venues, primarily due to political tensions and security concerns.

Despite these hurdles, there remains a palpable anticipation for an India-Pakistan match on Pakistan grounds, a prospect that both countries have missed for over a decade. Pakistan’s recent visit to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup has only intensified the longing for more direct clashes on each other’s soil.

“When we went to India, we received a lot of love, and everyone witnessed that. The public will warmly welcome the Indian team in Pakistan as well. Whether the Indian team participates in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan is something the board knows better,” Rizwan told reporters before departure for Australia, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

India and Pakistan recently faced each other in the 2024 T20 World Cup held in the USA, where India clinched a thrilling six-run victory. The close encounter rekindled the rivalry’s intensity, and fans expect a similarly exciting game when the two sides meet again during the Champions Trophy next year.

Rizwan on captaincy

The newly appointed Pakistan skipper also stated that it was his “greatest privilege” to have been given leadership responsibility, and that he is excited to lead the players on the global stage.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain. Representing Pakistan on the global stage is the greatest privilege and to now be entrusted with leading such a talented and exciting group of players is a tremendous honor. Joining the ranks of some of Pakistan’s legendary limited-overs captains truly is the icing on the cake.

“I am committed to giving my absolute best in this role and look forward to working closely with the selectors, coaches and my immensely talented teammates. Together, we aim to meet and exceed the expectations of our fans and supporters,” said Rizwan further.