Mohammad Shami goes unfiltered on Hardik Pandya shouting incident in IPL 2022: 'When things get too bad, I speak up...'

Premier India paceman Mohammad Shami recalled an infamous incident involving him and Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2022 when the two used to play together at Gujarat Titans. It was Hardik's first season as a captain in IPL, and he did a phenomenal job leading the Titans to a title win in their debut season. The flamboyant all-rounder impressed many with his leadership skills; meanwhile, during the learning phase, he had some ups - with his team enjoying a dominant run but also some lows at the same point, which included a moment when he lost his calm and shouted at Shami on the field when he committed an error on the field. Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami played together for Gujarat Titans in IPL.(PTI)

The Indian pacer walked down memory lane and talked about the incident. He revealed how he reacts to such situations while shedding light on his camaraderie with Hardik, as the two have known each other for almost a decade.

"I usually don't respond to such things, but when things get too bad, then I do speak up. We have a good connection and are friends. He didn't realize it at that moment. We've known each other for almost 10 years. He told me, 'I swear, I don't know what I've said.' Crores of people watch us on screen, we need to control our emotions," Shami said on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

The star pacer also talked about his journey in IPL and how his previous teams, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, treated him.

"Delhi didn't give me a chance, then I took 60 wickets for Punjab in three years, they did not retain me and gave me to Gujarat," he added.

With a mega auction set to take place next season, Shami clearly states that he won't mind if the Titans decide to release him despite his incredible record playing for them.

"I have taken 48 wickets for Gujarat in two years, and if they don't retain me, what difference does it make? I will play with whichever team that picks me. If you want a performer, then keep me, if you want looks, find two or three models and bring them," he added.