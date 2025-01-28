Mohammed Shami has to play, if he doesn't, I'm worried': Pacer's absence from India XI puts Gambhir, BCCI in hot soup

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra questioned Mohammed Shami's absence from the playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against England. The pacer, who is part of the squad, is yet to be featured in the playing XI, and it remains to be seen whether he will play the Rajkot T20I or not. Mohammed Shami is yet to feature in the playing XI in the ongoing T20I series against England. Will he play in Rajkot? (AFP )

Shami sustained an ankle injury during the 2023 ODI World Cup and has been out of action in international cricket for over a year.

He marked his return to competitive cricket last year by playing domestic cricket for Bengal. However, no one knows why Shami is not being given a chance.

Ahead of the third T20I against England, India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said Shami is completely fit and has no injury concerns. Shami is also a part of India's squad for the three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy.

However, his absence from the playing XI has raised questions for Shami and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

“At some stage, he has to play. This month is about to come to an end. Your T20I series will be more than half done by the end of the day. If he doesn't play, then what is his status? What is his actual status? There is no news from the dressing room and the NCA. What is his status?” asked Aakash Chopra while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Shami has to play

Aakash Chopra further said that Shami has to play, and he will be worried if he doesn't play in Rajkot. He also asked the BCCI and the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to provide a definitive status of the India pacer.

“Shami has to play. If he doesn't play, I am personally worried. He hasn't played for 15 months. If he plays international cricket, he can only be ready then,” said Chopra.

“If Shami is not playing, you have to wonder about his status at some point. It's not like you aren't playing him because of the bowling combination. There is no update regarding his status. I just hope to see him play,” he added.

The former India opener also reckons that visuals of Shami playing domestic cricket last year mean nothing now as he is yet to play for India in the T20I series against England.

“I did see the visuals of him playing Ranji, Syed Mushtaq and Vijay Hazare. But those visuals now mean absolutely nothing. What is his status today? In three weeks, you have the Champions Trophy. Someone who hasn't played for 15 months has to play now,” said Chopra.