'Shami is obviously...': Rahul Dravid makes huge statement about Jasprit Bumrah's replacement after South Africa series

With the Indian think tank mulling over the ideal replacement of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that the Rohit Sharma-led side has suffered a major setback ahead of the upcoming edition of the ICC World T20 in Australia. The batting legend and Indian head coach was quizzed about Bumrah's replacement after India's meeting with South Africa in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

The Dravid-coached side suffered a 49-run defeat at the hands of the Proteas in the third and final T20I of the bilateral series. Rohit's Team India had arrived in Indore after taking an unassailable lead over the Temba Bavuma-led side. Pacer Bumrah was ruled out of the South Africa series after the speed merchant Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session last week. Bumrah was also officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a back injury on Tuesday.

"Bumrah's absence is a big loss, he's been a great player but it happens, it's an opportunity for someone else to stand up. We'll miss him, his personality around the group," Dravid said after South Africa defeated India by 49 runs in the dead rubber. Speaking at the post-match press conference, head coach Dravid was asked whether senior pacer Mohammed Shami can replace Bumrah in the World Cup squad.

Pacers Shami and Deepak Chahar were earlier named in India's reserves list for the showpiece event. Either Shami or Chahar could be named as Bumrah's replacement in the Indian squad for the 2022 World Cup. “We'll have a look. We've time since October 15, so, Shami is obviously someone who's in the standbys. Unfortunately for us, he couldn't play in this series (due to being struck by Covid-19). It would've been idea from that perspective, but he's in the National Cricket Academy at the moment,” Dravid said.

"We've to get reports as to how he's recovering, and what's his status after 14-15 days of covid, and we'll take a call. Once I get a report on how he's feeling, then obviously we (I and the selectors) can really take a call on how to move forward on it," Dravid added. Earlier, India replaced Bumrah with Mohammed Siraj for the South Africa series.

