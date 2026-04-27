Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav prove good bowlers never go out of fashion in batting-friendly IPL; LSG pull off a rarity

Batter-dominated flat pitches have become the norm in the T20 white ball setup, with 200+ scores now just a competitive total in today’s evolving game, and the world is enjoying a six-fest, as seen in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. While most bowling attacks are struggling to restrict high totals, Lucknow Super Giants are leading the charge and the charts, having conceded only one 200+ score, which came against table-toppers Punjab Kings, despite losing 6 matches already this season and sitting at the bottom of the table. Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami in action. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

The young bowling lineup, led by Indian veteran pacer Mohammad Shami, has produced one of the most effective attacks this season against some of the most explosive batting lineups. In a game that has evolved around aggressive batting from the outset, especially maximising the powerplay overs, LSG’s bowlers have managed to counter that trend impressively. A key metric that highlights their dominance is their dot-ball percentage in the powerplay, where they lead the charts with an outstanding 49%, ahead of Rajasthan Royals at 45% and Gujarat Titans at 40%, effectively minimising early scoring opportunities for opposition batters.

Also Read: ‘Send him to a lab’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi accused of using ‘AI chip’ in his bat Shami, who was acquired ahead of the 2026 season for INR 10 crore, has provided much-needed direction to this LSG lineup amid their batting struggles. He currently leads the charts for the most dot balls, with 89 in 31 overs bowled so far in IPL 2026. His best figures came against an explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad batting attack led by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, where he delivered 18 dot balls in his four overs, picked up the crucial wickets of both openers. They conceded just nine runs to guide his side to a five-wicket win.

Prince Yadav resurgence Prince Yadav, who made his IPL debut in 2025, has emerged as a breakout star with 13 wickets so far and is currently 4th in the Purple Cap rankings. His teammate Mohsin Khan has also made a strong impact, bowling three maiden overs, the most by any bowler this season. He is also in contention for the Purple Cap, following a five-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders, and taking an impressive nine wickets in just four matches played this campaign.

Despite excellent numbers on the bowling front, the same efforts have not been complemented by the Rishabh Pant-led batting unit, which has failed to post competitive totals when batting first and has struggled to chase modest targets of 160 against RR and 156 in their latest loss to KKR, adding to the franchise’s woes this season.

For LSG, the picture is clear; their batting must step up and go hand in hand with the bowling unit if they are to change the course of their campaign. Otherwise, it could prove to be a doomed season for the franchise.